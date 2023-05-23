Qatar Economic Forum/ Rwandan President Stresses Importance of Strategic Partnership Between His Country and Qatar

HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between his country and the State of Qatar, especially since the GCC is achieving growth and is full of many important opportunities, highlighting …

HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between his country and the State of Qatar, especially since the GCC is achieving growth and is full of many important opportunities, highlighting the need to invest to sustain economic growth.

During a panel discussion within the Qatar Economic Forum 2023, Powered by Bloomberg, currently being held in Doha, His Excellency said that there is no country capable of achieving economic growth alone, especially a small country like the Republic of Rwanda, pointing out to the need to build partnerships with market leaders.

His Excellency noted that negotiations have been completed and have moved to the stage of achieving what was agreed upon with the State of Qatar, noting that the country continues to build partnerships with Qatar Airways, with work underway to build Kigali Airport, which will be 70% complete by the end of 2023.

HE President Paul Kagame said that economic progress can help address human rights issues, adding that the Republic of Rwanda is looking for strategic partnerships with market leaders, as it invests in biotechnology, and started manufacturing vaccines with BioNTech, as well as building partnerships based on innovation and supporting emerging companies in this field.

His Excellency referred to the Republic of Rwanda's pursuit of growth, highlighting the country's investments in infrastructure and industrialization. He added that the country needs resources that will not be available until it returns to the market, which is driving the country's will to ensure its position as a reliable country that is able to pay its debts. He Pointed out that Rwanda does not borrow for the sake of borrowing, but rather with the aim of investing in sectors that achieve good returns, thus contributing to the well-being and development of its people.

HE President of the Republic of Rwanda called for the need for borrowers to focus on the areas in which they should invest, and to reconsider many projects with the aim of achieving better results than before, indicating that after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a dialogue about the Special Drawing Rights of the International Monetary Fund, which should be reconsidered to address some problems, as Africa's share was $33 billion, while the expected figure exceeded $100 billion, which indicates an abundance of money in the event of benefiting from draft rights, stressing that the International Monetary Fund did its best to support African economies. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency