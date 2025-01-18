Qatar News Agency Ends Daily Transmission for Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Doha: Qatar News Agency is now closing its daily transmission for Friday, Jan. 17, 2025.

According to Qatar News Agency, the announcement marks the end of the agency’s scheduled broadcasts for the day. The agency provides comprehensive news coverage and updates throughout the week, offering a range of reports on various topics. The daily transmission closure indicates the conclusion of their regular reporting activities for the specified date.

Qatar News Agency regularly updates its audience with the latest developments and news stories pertinent to Qatar and the global stage. The agency resumes its transmission to continue providing news and information to its audience.