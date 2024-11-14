Qatar Olympic Academy Concludes Course on Disability Integration in PE Classes.

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA) concluded a course focused on integrating people with disabilities into physical education classes on Thursday. The five-day event, organized in collaboration with the West Asian Paralympic Committee, brought together 40 male and female Arab students. According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatar sports federation for persons with special needs supported the event with its advanced facilities. Khalil Al Jaber, the Executive Director of QOA, expressed satisfaction with the course's success and announced plans to seek accreditation for a diploma program in this specialization. He also revealed that additional courses are being developed for various disability categories, particularly for individuals with autism.