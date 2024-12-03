Qatar Olympic Committee to Host Inaugural QOC Half Marathon on National Sports Day 2025.

Doha: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has announced the launch of the 1st QOC Half Marathon, scheduled for February 11, 2025, coinciding with the National Sports Day. The announcement was made during a press conference, with registration now open for the event. Detailed information about the organizational and technical aspects of the Half Marathon was shared. According to Qatar News Agency, Sheikh Suhaim bin Mohammed Al-Thani, president of the QOC Half Marathon 2025 organizing committee, emphasized the significance of National Sports Day as a reflection of the country's leadership's focus on the importance of sports. He highlighted the role of sports in investing in human capital and fostering a healthy society, which aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Sheikh Suhaim invited athletes, amateurs, and families to participate in the event to promote community interaction and the culture of sports in Qatar. Sheikh Suhaim expressed gratitude to partners and contributors for their efforts in making the event successful. He reaffirmed QOC's dedication to offering a unique sporting experience that aligns with the significance of the occasion and Qatar's leadership in supporting sports and society. Khalid Rashid Al Marri, executive director of the Qatar Athletics Federation, noted that the Half Marathon is expected to attract 8,000 participants from various demographics. He stated that the event embodies QOC's slogan 'Sport for Life', highlighting the importance of sports in enhancing physical, mental, and psychological well-being and advancing societal progress. Salah Mahmoud Al Saadi, Assistant Director of the Sports Events Department at QOC, mentioned that the event welcomes participants aged 6 and above, aiming for over 10,000 participants. He also noted that Lusail Boulevard, a location known for hosting events during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2024, will be the venue for the Half Marathon. Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Head of Media Relations at QOC, stated that organiz ing the event underscores QOC's commitment to National Sports Day. He emphasized its role in achieving Qatar Nation Vision 2030 and raising awareness of the importance of sports for individuals and communities.