Qatari beach volleyball team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

LAUSANNE - The Qatari first beach volleyball team, consisting of the duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, qualified for the upcoming Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020, through the newly announced classification by the International Volleyball Federation.

The International Volleyball Federation announced in a statement on its official website that 13 teams have guaranteed direct qualification for the next Olympic Games after the end of the last three qualifying rounds to the Olympiad that were played in Mexico.

It is noteworthy that the Qatari first beach volleyball team, consisting of the duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, continued to advance in the international classification, where it came in seventh in the world with a score of 5280 points, according to the latest classification of the International Federation of the Game and in fifth place in the Olympic classification.

The Qatari national team is preparing to participate in the Sochi World Tour, which will be held from 26 to 30 May in Russia, with the participation of 62 teams and teams from 27 countries.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee