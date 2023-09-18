QSE Index Gains 19.67 Points at Beginning of Mondays Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained 19.67 points at the beginning of Mondays trading, or 0.19%, and thus reached the level of 10.273 points compared to the end of Sundays trading.

Figures issued by Stock Exchange showed positive performance for some sectors, as the industrial sector rose by 0.71%, followed by the communications sector by 0.56% and the transportation sector by 0.31%. On the other hand, the bank and financial services sector decreased by 0.01%, the insurance sector by 0.02%, the real estate sector by 0.07% and the goods and consumer services sector by 0.92%.

At 10:00 AM, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded trading with a value of QR 121.950 millions, distributed among 59.746 millions shares through 2,518 transactions.

Source: Qatar News Agency