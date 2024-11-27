Rashid Al Sulaiti Re-Elected as President of Qatar Winter Sports Committee.

Doha: Rashid Majed Al Sulaiti has been re-elected as the President of the Qatar Winter Sports Committee (QWSC) for the upcoming session spanning from 2024 to 2028. The decision was made during the General Assembly meeting held under his chairmanship, with the presence of QWSC's Board of Directors and representatives from the Qatar Olympic Committee. According to Qatar News Agency, the assembly also saw the election of Hassan Al Hababi as Secretary General and Hamad Salah Al Baker as Assistant Secretary General. Additionally, Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed and Ahmed Ali Al Jaber were elected as members of the Board of Directors by acclamation. During the meeting, members of QWSC's General Assembly approved the minutes from the previous meeting. They also reviewed financial reports and ongoing activities, and discussed potential future projects for the new session running from 2024 to 2028.