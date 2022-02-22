Resolve Systems Announces Middle East Expansion with Opening of Dubai Office

Supports Partner and Enterprise Customers on their IT Automation Journeys

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced its expansion into the Middle East to support organizations on their IT automation journeys. The newly established office located in Dubai will serve customers and partners in the Middle East region including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and Pakistan, as well as Africa.

“Resolve’s rapid growth reflects the recognized strength and value of our IT automation solutions as the pace of digital transformation accelerates around the globe,” said Vijay Kurkal, CEO, Resolve Systems. “We are excited to establish this in-region presence to serve and support enterprises and IT service providers across the Middle East and Africa, as they look to adopt intelligent tools that will provide greater visibility into their IT systems and enable automation for many of their IT operations processes.”

Resolve’s expansion comes amid rising demand for automation technology as digital transformation initiatives continue to advance across this region. IT automation has emerged as an essential tool to help overcome challenges including the global IT talent shortage. And as a key element of the digital transformation journey which has been prioritized in response to the pandemic, Resolve expects adoption of its intelligent IT automation solutions to accelerate rapidly in the coming year.

Resolve’s Amer Sharkawi, Regional Sales Director, and Mohamad Ashokaibi, Senior Sales Engineer, will lead the Dubai office.

“Organizations across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa are increasing their efforts around IT automation to find the best strategies for today’s digital world,” commented Sharkawi. “We look forward to working closely with our existing partners and customers in the region and developing new relationships to extend the benefits of our powerful solutions.”

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve’s solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

