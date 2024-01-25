Rosette Cataldo Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of Coaching.com

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, the leading provider of coaching management software and continuing coach development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosette Cataldo as its Chief Revenue Officer. With a rich history as a thought leader and veteran in the HR tech industry, Rosette brings over 25 years of expertise to her new role.

As a trailblazer in HR technology, Rosette Cataldo has worked extensively with global organizations of all sizes, helping them embrace innovative employee development paradigms, technologies, and learning approaches. Her experience includes serving as a Strategic Advisor and Head of Partnerships at AceUp, a Boston-based coaching firm, and holding leadership positions such as Vice President of Performance and Talent Strategy at Workhuman.

Prior to joining Coaching.com, Rosette has contributed significantly to the success of world-renowned HR thought leaders' consulting and technology companies, including Keith Ferrazzi and Marcus Buckingham. She also served as Vice President at the DEI & B strategy firm led by Vernā Myers, the former leader of Netflix's inclusion strategy.

Educationally, Rosette Cataldo holds an MBA and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from Boston College. She attended Boston University School of Management with a concentration in Organizational Behavior and Social Psychology.

"We're very excited to have Rosette join the Coaching.com team," said Charlotte Saulny, President and COO of Coaching.com. "With a proven track record of successfully collaborating with enterprises to enhance their learning and development initiatives, she is the ideal leader to spearhead the global adoption of our platform."

In her new role, Rosette will be responsible for overseeing Coaching.com's enterprise sales and growth of the company's all-in-one coaching management platform.

