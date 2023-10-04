Russian Defense: The army intercepts and downs 31 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk provinces

Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russian air defense systems shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk provinces.

“The Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in the Russian Federation territory were thwarted, as the air defense systems intercepted and downed 31 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk provinces”, RT website quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had thwarted a Ukrainian terrorist attack with a Neptune anti-ship missile that targeted the Crimean Peninsula.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency