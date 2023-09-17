Russian relief aid for people in Daraa

Russian government distributed various relief aid to a number of afficted families in Yarmouk and Abbasiya neighborhoods in Daraa province .

This aid, estimated at 3 tons, targets the needy families in Daraa,” member of the Executive Office and official of the relief sector, Walid Al-Dakhoul, said.

Chairman of Daraa City Council, Amin Al-Omari, told SANA that the aid embodies the strong Syrian-Russian relations, and targets a large percentage of families in the southern city.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency