Ryan F. Zackon, CEO of Nano Hearing Aids, Awarded Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Recognition Highlights Zackon’s Leadership and Contributions as a Senior Executive, and positions Nano Hearing Aids for MENA expansion

Ryan F. Zackon, CEO of Nano Hearing Aids accepts prestigious Golden Visa

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryan F. Zackon, CEO of Nano Hearing Aids® has been granted the highly coveted UAE Golden Visa, a prestigious long-term business and residency permit awarded to exceptional business leaders, investors, and innovators. The recognition highlights Zackon’s significant leadership contributions across many sectors and enables the immediate expansion of business operations into the Middle East and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, paving the way for Nano Hearing Aids to offer its groundbreaking hearing solutions to millions of individuals across the region.

The UAE Golden Visa, introduced in 2019, is part of the country’s initiative to attract global talent and foster innovation across various sectors. The visa is granted to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields and have made lasting, positive impacts on industries ranging from technology to healthcare.

“I am honored to receive the UAE Golden Visa and deeply grateful to HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this recognition,” said Ryan Zackon. “This milestone is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the incredible work being done by the entire team at Nano Hearing Aids. We are committed to making hearing care more accessible and affordable, and this opportunity will further support our mission to improve lives around the world.”

Nano Hearing Aids CEO Zackon Next to UAE Flag with Golden Visa

The decision to expand into the Middle East and GCC regions is part of Nano Hearing Aids’ broader mission to make high-quality hearing care accessible to everyone, regardless of geographic location or financial situation. By partnering with governments, local distributors, and healthcare providers, Nano Hearing Aids® aims to develop solutions that address the unique needs of consumers in the Middle East and GCC.

“We see an incredible opportunity in the Middle East,” added Zackon. “The region is home to a growing population of people in need of affordable, high-quality hearing solutions. With the support of the UAE’s visionary leadership and an expanding network, we are excited to bring Nano Hearing Aids to millions of new customers, improving their hearing and, by extension, their quality of life. ”

Under Zackon’s leadership, Nano Hearing Aids® has positioned itself as a global leader in the often neglected “Mild to Moderate” hearing loss category. The company has garnered attention for its new innovative products that combine state-of-the-art technology with a user-friendly design, ensuring individuals with hearing loss can enjoy improved quality of life without the financial burden typically associated with hearing aids.

The UAE’s forward-thinking approach to healthcare and technology, along with its commitment to fostering global talent, makes it an ideal hub for Nano Hearing Aids® as it continues to grow and expand into new markets.

About Nano Hearing Aids®

Nano Hearing Aids has been a leader in hearing aid technology for over almost a decade known for its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach. All Nano products are OTC compliant and FDA registered. With the launch of Audacity®, Nano Hearing Aids® continues to revolutionize the market, delivering products that offer exceptional quality and value.

