Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Announces Youth Civics Programs

Online Competition Civics Challenge and Camp O'Connor Open Applications

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy has announced two youth programs are now open for 2024 applications. The national online Civics Challenge for grades 6 through 12 and Camp O'Connor, a free, merit-based, week-long summer program in Phoenix, Arizona, providing civics education and leadership development for students.





Camp O'Connor





Civics Challenge is an online civics competition for grades 6 through 12. Participants are challenged to choose one civics topic and express their knowledge through various art forms. Categories include an essay, short video, song, or mixed media art, such as a poster, painting or sculpture submitted via a photograph of their artwork.

Civics Challenge features six topics from which to choose, including the Legislative Branch, Executive Branch, Judicial Branch, Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities, Checks & Balances, and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Finalists in middle school (6-8) and high school (9-12) will be awarded prizes of $1,000 for first-place winners followed by $500 and $250 for second and third place, respectively. Entries may be submitted through March 29, 2024.

Camp O'Connor USA will be held June 10-14, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, home of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy.

"Camp O'Connor USA aims to educate, inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders to develop a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our democracy and their important role as citizens," stated Benjamin Maynard, Director of Civics Education for the Institute. "Since its creation by O'Connor Institute founder Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, hundreds of middle school students have benefited from this unique civics camp."

More information and applications are available online at www.CampOConnor.org. Camp applications are due by Friday, March 29, 2024, and selected applicants will be notified by Friday, April 26, 2024. Camp O'Connor USA has been made possible by generous grants from individuals and organizations, including The Kemper & Ethel Marley Foundation, Arizona Public Service, and the Arizona Republic Season for Sharing.

For more information on either program, visit www.OConnorInstitute.org or email info@OConnorInstitute.org.

About the O'Connor Institute

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse.

