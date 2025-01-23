Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission Launches Art Week Riyadh: A New Platform Celebrating A Thriving Art Scene

JAX 01, Courtesy of Visual Arts Commission, Saudi Arabia

From insights into private collections and gallery-led exhibitions to a series of talks and workshops, Art Week Riyadh’s inaugural edition, taking place from 6-13 April 2025, will be held under the theme At The Edge

An initiative of the Ministry of Culture’s Visual Arts Commission, the event is a platform for amplifying Saudi Arabia’s dynamic art scene, by fostering exchange and supporting the arts as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s future

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Saudi Visual Arts Commission announces the inaugural edition of Art Week Riyadh, a unique initiative that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s thriving art scene. Taking place from 6 to 13 April 2025, this event will gather leading local and international galleries, cultural institutions, artists, patrons, collectors, and art enthusiasts.

Art Week Riyadh, a non-commercial initiative, builds on the foundations of a dynamic art community to cultivate a collaborative landscape where the visual arts will continue to flourish for generations to come. With programming designed to honour the past, celebrate the present, and invest in the future, Art Week Riyadh will showcase the depth and breadth of Saudi’s art landscape.

The week-long inaugural event will span a diverse line-up of programming and activities and will take place across the city of Riyadh, headquartered at the JAX District in the historic town of Diriyah. Highlights include:

Exhibitions : Showcasing works by established and emerging artists presented by leading Saudi and international galleries;

: Showcasing works by established and emerging artists presented by leading Saudi and international galleries; Collectors’ exhibitions : Curated displays of private collections, granting unprecedented access to rarely seen works;

: Curated displays of private collections, granting unprecedented access to rarely seen works; Public programming and events: Engaging talks, workshops, and performances that emphasise education, collaboration, and inclusivity, designed to inspire and connect audiences.

Under the theme At The Edge, the inaugural edition will explore thresholds, transitions, and liminal spaces, reflecting Riyadh’s role as a centre of global cultural engagement.

Art Week Riyadh, which runs from 6 to 13 April 2025, is an initiative of Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission — one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia.

Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, comments:

“Art Week Riyadh is about building a robust and inclusive framework—one that supports innovation, creativity and thought leadership, and an unwavering commitment to preserving and advancing culture. By bringing together diverse elements of the Saudi art sector, it aims to empower and nurture practitioners and foster a shared vision of growth, opportunity, and cultural enrichment.”

About Art Week Riyadh

Art Week Riyadh, a new initiative by the Visual Arts Commission, is a city-wide platform for showcasing and celebrating the dynamic Saudi art landscape. Rooted in the country’s thriving art scene, it will spotlight Riyadh’s position as a key art world destination, uniting leading local and international institutions, galleries, patrons and practitioners. This distinctive weeklong event will feature exhibitions presented by galleries, highlights from prominent private collections, and an engaging public program – all of which will serve as an inclusive platform for artistic dialogue and exchange, nurturing a culture of art collecting and patronage, and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s creative economy. The website page can be found here. #ArtWeekRiyadh #ArtWeekRiyadh2025

About the Visual Arts Commission

The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the visual arts sector in Saudi Arabia. The Commission is working to nurture the talent of art enthusiasts, practitioners, and professionals in the country, and support the production and exhibition of artwork in all its forms, locally and internationally. To learn more about the Visual Arts Commission, please visit https://visualarts.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s page on X: @MOCVisualArts.

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all. Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

