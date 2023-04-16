Saudi Foreign Minister Holds Two Phone Calls with Chairman, Vice-President of Sudan Transitional Council

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held two phone calls with Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Vice-President of the Transitional Sove…

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held two phone calls with Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

During the calls, they discussed the current situation in Sudan. The Saudi minister affirmed the Kingdom's call for calm and prioritizing the national interest to preserve the capabilities and gains of Sudan and its people. He also stressed the importance of returning to the framework agreement.

Source: Qatar News Agency