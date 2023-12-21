Secretary-General of GCC: Qatar’s Success in Mediating Between US and Venezuela Confirms Its Key Diplomatic Role

HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi stressed that the success of the State of Qatar in mediating between the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is a confirmation of its great and prominent diplomatic role and the confidence of the international community in it. This came after the State of Qatar announced on Thursday the success of its mediation efforts between the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, resulting in a prisoner swap deal. The Secretary-General said in a statement, that this diplomatic success showcased the pivotal role of Qatari diplomacy and its influential capabilities on the global stage, which enabled it to consolidate its position as an effective mediator contributing to resolving several regional and international issues and conflicts through relying on its balanced foreign policy and distinguished relations with many countries worldwide. His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar's success in facilitating the prisoner exchange between the US and Venezuela stands as a diplomatic achievement and will be added to its track record of diplomatic successes. It reflects Qatar's standing as a reliable partner regionally and internationally and emphasize its constructive and pioneering role in enhancing security and peace in both the region and the world, he added.

Source: Qatar News Agency