Seegene unveils “MOBILE STATION,” for on-site routine testing at public-use facilities and communities

Seegene unveils “MOBILE STATION” at the Medlab Middle East 2021

Mobile laboratory designed for mass testing at schools, airports, or communities, delivering test results within 3h 30min with the maximum testing capacity of 7,500 a day

The biotechnology firm to sign an MOU with G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company based in Abu Dhabi, expanding diagnostics business opportunity in the Middle East

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — South Korea’s leading biotechnology firm Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530) today introduced its new deployable container laboratory “MOBILE STATION”, at the Medlab Middle East 2021, the world’s largest medical laboratory and In Vitro Diagnostic exhibition which is taking place in Dubai from June 21 to 24.

Seegene’s MOBILE STATION, an innovative laboratory-on-wheels facility, is designed to deploy the gold standard PCR testing solution to anywhere community-based testing is needed. While many countries around the world are planning to re-open their borders, schools, and public-use facilities, MOBILE STATION is considered an ideal option for conducting mass PCR testing in such locations. Also, MOBILE STATION can be mobilized anytime, allowing more people to utilize molecular diagnostics when needed.

MOBILE STATION sets the new bar of PCR lab setting with its ability to deliver effective testing solutions to anywhere testing is needed. PCR testing has been normally conducted only at fixed space due to concerns of cross-contamination. However, MOBILE STATION, with Seegene’s technology and know-how gained through operation of South Korea’s largest reference laboratory, has already minimized the overall risks of aerosol contamination posed in PCR process by installing Class 2 (A2) Bio-Safety Cabinet and negative pressure room.

From sample collection to automated interpretation of results, it offers streamlined and automated workflow backed by the company’s All-in-One platform thereby allowing equitable access to health care for the public. Seegene’s All-in-One platform, when fully utilized, can conduct up to 7500 tests per day with a turnaround time of 3.5 hours.

Seegene’s pioneering concept of the mobile laboratory is expected to play a significant role in stopping the current pandemic since Seegene offers unparalleled PCR testing solution with its exclusive multiplex assays including Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay, a kit that simultaneously detects COVID-19 and multiple virus variants and Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, a kit differentiates 8 target genes including Flu A, Flu B, RSV A/B and three different target genes of COVID-19. MOBILE STATION is also fully compatible with Seegene’s more than 150 multiplex assay menus including tests for respiratory infectious pathogens, HPV, STI, and GI.

Seegene also introduced ‘Combo Swab’, a self-administrable sample collection device. In comparison to nasopharyngeal swab, typically used in sampling for COVID-19 PCR testing, in which health care providers collect samples by inserting a swab deep inside nostrils, Combo Swab allows individuals to simply collect samples with two individual swabs through swirling around their nasal and oral cavity by two individual swabs without any discomfort. In addition, Combo Swab with dual sample collection showed the same accuracy compared to nasopharyngeal swab. Self-sample collection availability of Combo Swab along with provisional space scalability of MOBILE STATION enables mass testing to be proceed in a quicker time and more efficient manner than the conventional process.

Meanwhile, ‘Seegene Middle East,’ the company’s Middle East subsidiary, signed an MOU on the same day, with Group 42 healthcare, a leading Information Technology and healthcare company to promote the MOBILE STATION in the Middle East and North Africa.

Min-cheol Lee, Seegene’s Chief Technology Officer said, “As COVID-19 is likely to become endemic, the MOBILE STATION will play a key role in not only detecting COVID-19, but also closely monitoring other new viruses that can threaten our daily lives in the future. Seegene’s multiple virus variant detection kits can detect the new strains of virus and prevent them from turning into an additional outbreak of subsequent pandemic waves.

