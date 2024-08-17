Settlers cause forced displacement of 14 Palestinian families

The last Palestinian families in the Umm al-Jimal community in the northern Jordan Valley were forced to dismantle their homes and forcibly leave the community, under the pressure of settler attacks in the area, which are taking place under the protection and cover of the Israeli occupation forces. The official agency reported that 14 families left the Umm al-Jimal community, after the escalation of settler attacks on the area, their occupation of water springs, closing of pastures, storming of homes and violating their sanctity, entertaining children and women, seizing vehicles and agricultural tractors, stealing livestock, and establishing a pastoral settlement outpost near the homes within the community. The official in charge of the settlement file in Tubas and the northern Jordan Valley Governorate, Moataz Basharat, said that the last Palestinian families in the community left their homes and moved to another safer place, due to the escalation of settler violations against the residents, explaining th at the forced migration of families from the community began months ago. According to the semi-annual report of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the measures of the Israeli occupation and its settlers have led to the displacement of 5 Palestinian Bedouin communities consisting of 18 families with 118 individuals, since the beginning of this year, in addition to 24 Palestinian Bedouin communities consisting of 266 families including 1,517 individuals, who were displaced from their places of residence to other places after October 7, 2023. The five communities are: Matla Dhib-Jiftlik and Ein Sukhn in the Jericho and Jordan Valley Governorate, Al-Nasariyah in the Nablus Governorate, Al-Farisiyah in the Tubas and Northern Jordan Valley Governorate, and Wadi Ubayyat in the Bethlehem Governorate. Source: Maan News Agency