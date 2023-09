SANA reporter stated that 6 shepherds were killed and two others were injured in the attack by terrorists in Shul…

SANA reporter stated that 6 shepherds were killed and two others were injured in the attack by terrorists in Shula area in the southern countryside.

The reporter added that the terrorists mutilated the bodies of the shepherds, burned their vehicles, and looted some of the sheep.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)