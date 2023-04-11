Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Space Engine Systems is an aerospace and space engineering company working to become the lowest-cost trucking company to anywhere in space, including the Lunar Mission. This is achieved by developing three fully reusable horizontal take-off and landing Mach 5 spaceplanes named the Hello series. Additionally, Space Engine Systems […]

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Space Engine Systems is an aerospace and space engineering company working to become the lowest-cost trucking company to anywhere in space, including the Lunar Mission. This is achieved by developing three fully reusable horizontal take-off and landing Mach 5 spaceplanes named the Hello series. Additionally, Space Engine Systems is developing several spin-off technologies including multi-fuel turbojet/turbo-ram jet engines and a lightweight cryogenic hydrogen heat exchanger. The DASS GNX turbo-ram jet engine powers all spaceplanes in the Hello series using airbreathing propulsion systems and can run on jet fuel, methane, and blends of up to 100% hydrogen.

Space Engine Systems’ Propulsion Team members with the world’s first multi-fuel Mobile Engine Test Cell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NptC9NbNU7k

Space Engine Systems is attending both the 2023 Canadian Hydrogen Convention (https://www.hydrogenexpo.com/) and 2023 Paris International Airshow (https://www.siae.fr/en/). At the Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton, Canada, April 25-26, Space Engine Systems will display a full-scale multi-fuel turbojet. At the Paris International Airshow from June 19-25, a scale model of the Hello-1 spaceplane will be displayed in the Canadian Pavilion. Meet with Space Engine Systems personnel at both events to learn how the Hello series of spaceplanes will disrupt the space and aerospace industries.

Space Engine Systems is currently developing Hello-1X, a piloted technology demonstrator vehicle with unmanned option capable of Mach 5 flight up to an altitude of 32 kilometers. Hello-1 can deliver 550 kilograms to LEO while Hello-2 can deliver 5,500 kilograms to LEO, 1,650 kilograms to lunar orbit, and 760 kilograms to the lunar surface. Payloads can be delivered point-to-point across the earth by any of the Hello spaceplanes and can be delivered to various earth and lunar orbits, and the lunar surface via a transfer vehicle released from Hello-1 and Hello-2. All of Space Engine Systems’ spaceplanes are piloted with an unmanned option.

Space Engine Systems has operations in Edmonton, Canada, and Cornwall, U.K., and is currently setting up operations in multiple locations in the U.S. To rapidly expand and continue its growth into these countries, Space Engine Systems is hiring highly dedicated business development personnel and aerospace, mechanical, and electrical engineers. Space Engine Systems Inc. applicants for its Edmonton operations must be Canadian citizens, applicants for Space Engine Systems Limited Cornwall U.K. must be British citizens, and for U.S. positions for Space Engine Systems USA Inc., applicants must be U.S. citizens. Please apply to careers@spaceenginesystems.com.

“Space Engine Systems has aggressive and ambitious timelines. Subject to regulatory approvals in the U.S., we hope to launch our piloted Hello-1X demonstrator vehicle this year,” says Pradeep Dass, President and CTO of Space Engine Systems.

Space Engine Systems is an Edmonton-based aerospace and space engineering company with operations worldwide, building a series of fully reusable Mach 5 spaceplanes. Space Engine Systems offers payload transport point-to-point, to various orbits, and the lunar surface.

info@spaceenginesystems.com

7804309383

Space Engine Systems’ Propulsion Team members with the world’s first multi-fuel Mobile Engine Test Cell

World-first multi-fuel Mobile Engine Test Cell

