Syria and India discuss means to enhance health cooperation

Health Minister, Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash, discussed with the Chargé d’Affairs of the Indian Embassy in Damascus, Vijay Pandey, ways to boost cooperation and coordination in the health field.

During a meeting held on Sunday at the Ministry’s building, Dr. al-Ghobash affirmed the depth of relations between the two countries at all levels, pointing out that India was supportive of the health sector in Syria, especially after the earthquake disaster, and the response to its repercussions.

In turn, Pandey expressed India’s readiness to increase coordination and cooperation between the two countries in the field of training human cadres, in addition to the possibility of preparing a memorandum of understanding in the field of grants and training courses.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency