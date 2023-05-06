Syria participates in Meeting of Culture Ministers of the G-77 and China in Cuba

Syrian Arab Republic, represented by its Ambassador to Cuba, Ghassan Obaid, participated in the meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Group of 77 and China, which was held in the Cuban capital, Havana, under the title (Cultural Heritage and Sustai…

Syrian Arab Republic, represented by its Ambassador to Cuba, Ghassan Obaid, participated in the meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Group of 77 and China, which was held in the Cuban capital, Havana, under the title (Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development).

The meeting has been organized in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez and Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ines Maria Chapman.

Ambassador Obeid spoke about the dangers that targeted the Syrian cultural heritage during the years of the unjust terrorist war against the country through the actions of terrorist organizations such as deliberate sabotage, unjust excavations and theft, in addition to the unjust unilateral siege aimed at undermining Syria’s resolve.

The Ambassador added that Syria will not be broken or defeated while it is Home to the oldest civilizations in the world.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ambassador Obeid met a number of culture ministers of the countries of the group as talks concentrated on the need to support culture in various ways and means and the need to strengthen cooperation among countries of the South, to face the great and difficult challenges and to preserve the culture of each.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency