Kuwait,SANA-The Syrian national triathlon team won gold medal in the 2023 Asia Triathlon West Asian Championships Kuwait City, in Kuwait.

The player Adnan Zaki gained the gold medal in the elite category.

The Syrian national triathlon team won three gold medals in the West Asian Championship, which was held last year in the Saudi City of Khobar.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency