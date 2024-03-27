Syrian football team beats Myanmar team in World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers

Riyadh, The Syrian national football team beat Myanmar national team on Tuesday 7-0 in a match that brought them together at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium, Saudi Arabia, in the 4th round of the group stage for the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. Footballer Omar Khribin scored three goals and Moayad Ajan scored two goals while Alaa al-Dali scored a goal and Ibrahim Hesar the last goal. Earlier, the Syrian team beat the Korean team 1-0 in the 1st round, while it lost to Japanese team in the 2nd round, and tied with Myanmar team in the 3rd round of the group stage. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency