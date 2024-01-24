Targeted Lending Co., LLC Secures $50 Million Senior Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Capital Finance

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Targeted Lending Co., LLC, a prominent leader in the equipment finance industry, is excited to announce the successful closure of a $50 million credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance.





"The relationship with Wells Fargo supports Targeted Lending's commitment to providing crucial liquidity to small businesses, particularly at a time when companies are struggling to find lending options," remarked Brian Gallo, CEO of Targeted Lending.

"Wells Fargo is pleased to support Targeted Lending, a company known for its innovative approach and commitment to its clients," said Stewart Hayes, managing director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance. "We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Targeted team as they continue to help small businesses grow."

The team at Targeted Lending Co., LLC has been tailoring solutions for the equipment finance industry for more than 25 years. Through its Originator-centric approach, the company delivers a commonsense credit strategy and a comprehensive set of tools, empowering Originators with full control over their transactions.

Michael Philbin, CFO of Targeted Lending Co., LLC, stated, "We appreciate the expert knowledge and financing structures that Wells Fargo has provided, marking a significant milestone for Targeted Lending Co., LLC, reinforcing its position as a key player in the equipment finance sector."

For further information, interested parties and Originators can reach out to Targeted Lending Co., LLC at rhazard@targetedlending.com.

