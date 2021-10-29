TCL Mini LED TV Disrupts Gaming Experience with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology

New TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 Delivers Smoother More Immersive Gameplay

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company today announces that it is including AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology in the TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 to ensure gamers enjoy superior visual gaming experiences with no tearing, low flicker and low lantecy.

“We set out to create the best gaming experience for our customers by identifying the issues that frustrate gamers – input latency, screen tearing, and stuttering during gaming and video playback – then we found solutions. Through continuous innovation, we created the ultimate immersive experience – the new TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 TV delivers incredibly smooth gameplay and has AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification.” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium caters to serious gamers looking for a premium, high refresh rate gaming experience. The certification enables gamers to easily identify and select the right products and reffirms that the TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 delivers fluid, artifact-free imagery performance.

C825 features a high-performance Mini LED display that delivers incredible brightness, for dramatic highlights and richer, more lifelike HDR performance, while Quantum Dot technology ensures 100% colour volume comprising over a billion colours and shades. Combined with Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode and eARC. C825 now delivers an excellent audiovisual experience for gaming, and makes TV shows and movies even more entertaining.

A long-time supporter of the gaming community TCL is the Official TV Partner of Call of Duty: Vanguard. With its advanced display technology and award-winning TVs, TCL is propelling gaming displays to ensure unrivalled immersive experiences with the highest benchmark possible. Now with AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification, gamers can choose TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 and expect premium gaming experiences.

*Product appearances and fuctionalities vary in countries/regions.

