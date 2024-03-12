Temperature above average, hot weather in general

Damascus, Temperatures will rise to become from 2 to 4degrees above average, as the country is affected by superficial low air pressure in the upper parts of atmosphere. Meteorology department expected in its Tuesday bulletin that the weather will be hot and clear and in general, and it will be cold at night over the mountains. The winds will be southeasterly to easterly with a low to and moderate in speed with active gusts, and the sea waves will be low in amplitude. The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 22/7, Daraa 24/8, Homs 22/5, Hasaka 19/5, Tartous 23/13, Aleppo 19/8, Idleb 19/7, Deir Ezzor 23/9. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency