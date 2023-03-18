Temperatures to drop, rainy weather expected in most regions

Damascus, SANA- Temperatures will drop notably to become around average as the country is affected by a low air pressure that extends in all layers of the atmosphere.Meteorology Department expected in its Saturday bulletin that the weather will be par…

Damascus, SANA- Temperatures will drop notably to become around average as the country is affected by a low air pressure that extends in all layers of the atmosphere.

Meteorology Department expected in its Saturday bulletin that the weather will be partly cloudy in general turning into rainy and thunderstorms at night.

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be in Damascus 19/8, Daraa 20/7, Homs 18/8 Lattakia 17/4 Aleppo 18/7 and Deir Ezzor 20/11.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency