The Future of Luxury Real Estate Is Going Global! eXp Luxury Launches in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet ” and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces the continued expansion of its luxury real estate program, eXp Luxury, into the dynamic international markets of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Having built an impressive 1,100 members and counting across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico over the last fifteen months, eXp Luxury continues its exponential growth trajectory. The program made its debut in the United States in October 2022, followed by a launch in Canada in September 2023 and most recently, it extended its reach to Puerto Rico, further expanding its presence.

The remarkable success and high demand for eXp Luxury have paved the way for this launch into new international territories, providing eXp Realty Luxury agents unrivaled access to extraordinary investment opportunities. With memberships that provide the ability to showcase remarkable listing campaigns through exclusive partnerships, elevate brand aesthetics through a bespoke design center, and foster growth through robust learning events and vibrant networking opportunities, agents can truly thrive in luxury real estate.

“eXp Luxury represents our dedication to empowering elite real estate professionals with unparalleled tools and resources to enhance production and strengthen their individual brands while elevating their customer service offerings,” says Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer at eXp Realty. “This strategic international expansion marks a pivotal moment, showcasing eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to not only revolutionizing the global real estate landscape but setting a new benchmark for excellence in luxury real estate.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

