The Governor of Nineveh receives the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces

The Governor of Nineveh, Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil, received the head of the Popular Mobilization Commission, Faleh Al-Fayyad, in the governorate building. Al-Dakhil said in a statement to the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that "we discussed with Al-Fayyad the security situation inside Nineveh Governorate, and the role of the Popular Mobilization Forces and its contribution, along with the security forces with all their formations, in providing and maintaining security in the governorate. Source: National Iraqi News Agency