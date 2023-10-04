The Minister of Defense To Make An Official Visit To Turkey Tomorrow

Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi intends to make an official visit to Ankara tomorrow, Thursday, during which he will meet his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler.

Turkish media sources reported that Al-Abbasi will arrive in Ankara on an official visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, and will be received with a military ceremony at the headquarters of the Turkish Ministry of Defense in Ankara, to later hold a meeting with Guler.

Media sources indicated that the two sides are expected to discuss bilateral and regional security and defense, and issues of cooperation in the field of defense industries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency