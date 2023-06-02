The President Stresses The Importance Of Facilitating The Procedures Of The Iraqi Community In Jordan And Completing Their Transactions

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, met today, Friday, at his residence in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Munif Ali Hussein, the attaches, and a number …

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, met today, Friday, at his residence in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Munif Ali Hussein, the attaches, and a number of embassy employees.

The attendees discussed the work of the embassy and the conditions of the Iraqi community in Jordan, where the President stressed the need to make efforts to provide for the community's needs, facilitate procedures and complete their transactions, especially granting entry visas to Iraqis.

Rashid spoke about good relations with neighboring countries, Iraq's support for joint work with brotherly and friendly countries, its contribution to Syria's return to the League of Arab States, and its active role in the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, stressing the importance of developing our relations with countries of the world in accordance with common interests, mutual respect and non-compliance interfering in internal affairs.

The President of the Republic also touched on the government's ambitious program, which placed in its priorities the consolidation of security and stability in the country, providing services to citizens, encouraging investment opportunities and providing facilities to investors wishing to work in Iraq, referring to directing the Council of Advisors and Experts and the Legal Department in the Presidency of the Republic to work on reviewing and studying the laws issued for all the previous regime.

In turn, the Chargé d'Affaires confirmed the presence of more than (14) thousand Iraqi students in Jordan, where the embassy focuses on providing them with support and sponsoring the scientific side, as well as its role in facilitating procedures for the Iraqi community and Iraqis coming as visitors to the Kingdom of Jordan.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency