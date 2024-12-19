The Top 7 Best Places to Work in Egypt for 2024 revealed

CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – Eand, Novo Nordisk, BSH, Schneider Electric, Viatris, Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts, and Sinai White Cement have been recognized as the top 7 best places to work in Egypt for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program.

Eand, a global technology group, secured the top position for its unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and employee empowerment. Coming in second is Novo Nordisk, a healthcare leader dedicated to driving purpose and well-being for employees while revolutionizing diabetes care. In third place is BSH, a global leader in home appliances, recognized for fostering a culture of inclusion and excellence.

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, earned the fourth position for prioritizing sustainability, professional growth, and a positive work environment. Ranking fifth is Viatris, a healthcare company committed to empowering employees and delivering access to vital medicines worldwide.

Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, secured sixth place for its efforts in creating rewarding and engaging opportunities for its workforce. Rounding out the top 7 is Sinai White Cement, recognized for its strong workplace culture and dedication to operational excellence in the industrial sector.

Egypt’s top-performing organizations this year have distinguished themselves through their commitment to creating supportive, engaging, and forward-thinking workplaces that inspire employees to thrive.

Best Places to Work is an internationally recognized certification program that identifies and honors exceptional workplaces across the globe. By evaluating HR practices and employee experiences, the program provides valuable insights for companies to enhance engagement, improve organizational effectiveness, and celebrate their achievements.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.