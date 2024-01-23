Trace Minerals Named Winner of Three 2024 Delicious Living Awards: Favorite Immune Product, Sports Nutrition Product and Healthy Aging Product

Selected by Consumers and Retailers, the Prestigious Award Program Honors the Best Natural Health Products That Reflect Quality, Efficacy and Innovation

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Trace Minerals, America's number one selling trace mineral and liquid magnesium brand according to SPINS®, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of three 2024 delicious living Awards. Voted on by both consumers and retailers, the following products have been honored: PowerPak + Immunity for Consumer Choice Favorite Immune Product (Gold); ZeroLyte for Retailer Choice Favorite Sports Nutrition Product (Silver); and TMAncestral Collagen Peptides for Retailer Choice Favorite Healthy Aging Product (Bronze). The full list of winners can be found here.

PowerPak + Immunity replenishes the body with a naturally flavored electrolyte drink featuring antioxidants, 1,200 mg of Vitamin C, manganese, selenium, Elderberry, Zinc, Vitamins D3, B6 and B12. Part of the brand's TMSport line, ZeroLyte electrolyte drink mix helps to replenish electrolytes and rehydrate. It is infused with coconut water, sodium, potassium and magnesium and contains no added sugars. Lastly, TMAncestral Collagen Peptides restore the body's collagen and have added vitamin and mineral cofactors to aid in absorption. All three products also contain ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a daily foundation of full-spectrum ionic trace minerals for body mineral balance, energy, metabolic and mood support and more.

"Having three of our products be selected for delicious living Awards is a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating products that help people live healthier, better lives," said Matt Kilts, CEO of Trace Minerals. "We are pleased to see these fan favorites acknowledged for their quality, effectiveness and popularity among both consumers and retailers, and we remain steadfast in our mission to remineralize the world."

Organized by delicious living magazine, the delicious living Awards honor products that display integrity, inspiration and innovation within the natural product industry.

Trace Minerals aims to help people remineralize their bodies and achieve and maintain an ideal level of trace minerals. For more information, visit www.traceminerals.com.

For more than 50 years, Trace Minerals has been committed to helping people remineralize their bodies, achieving and maintaining the ideal level of trace minerals that is just right for them to live better every single day. Trace Minerals is America's number one selling trace mineral and liquid magnesium brand according to SPINS® and is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a precisely proportioned full spectrum of trace minerals and elements.

ConcenTrace is the basis for all products in the Company's branded line, which is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee. Trace Minerals has been GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified since 2004, is a registered member of the Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance, and is certified by UL® Registrar LLC under the standard ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Dietary Supplements.

