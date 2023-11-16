Turkish Defense Minister Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Ankara, - Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler called for declaring an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and ending the unprecedented attack by the Israeli occupation against the Strip and on civilians immediately.

During a discussion session on the Ministry of Defense budget for the year 2024 before the Plan and Budget Committee in his country's parliament, Guler said that the Israeli practices in Gaza, including the killing of women and children, the destruction of civilian facilities, and violations of international law, are unacceptable war crimes. He pointed out that Turkiye will continue to provide humanitarian aid, continue its diplomatic initiatives to stop the Israeli attacks on Gaza, and find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.

The occupation continues its unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip for the forty-first day in a row, causing the death and injury of thousands of civilians, the majority of whom are women, children and the elderly, and the world is unable to stop these massacres in light of Western support for the Israeli entity.

Source: Qatar News Agency