Turkiye Sets Record October Exports at USD 23.6 Billion.

Turkiye: Turkiye's exports reached USD 23.6 billion in October, marking a historic high for the month, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Saturday. Speaking at a press conference, Bolat highlighted that the country's exports grew by 3.6 percent compared to October last year. According to Qatar News Agency, Bolat noted that Turkiye has broken export records in 10 of the last 15 months, underscoring the sustained growth in trade. For the January-October period, Turkiye's exports totaled USD 216.4 billion, up 3.2 percent year-on-year, Bolat stated.