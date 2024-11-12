Unlocking Opportunities and Driving Progress: Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit

The Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit will take place from November 18-20, 2024, in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and could not be more timely. With the governments of both countries making innovative structural changes to make energy projects more bankable, appetite for investment is high. This is the opportunity to secure a more sustainable energy future for both Zimbabwe and Zambia.

LONDON, UK – EQS Newswire – 12 November 2024 – The Zim-Zam Energy Projects Summit will alternate with Zambia bi-annually under the theme, Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernization and Energy Access.

Under the official patronage of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Energy and Power Development for 2024, the summit will unveil energy project plans from both countries. Private sector investment into solar, geothermal and wind is complementing traditional hydro projects against the backdrop of ongoing drought, and the broader vision is to create a much wider door for the global investment community to walk through.

With the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) as summit sponsor, Edington Mazambani, ZERA’s Chief Executive Officer said: “As we stand on the brink of a transformative era in energy, the Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit embodies our commitment to a sustainable future. Together, we will explore the vast opportunities in renewables, modernise our grids, and ensure energy access for all. Let us unite in our vision to power Zimbabwe and Zambia’s sustainable energy future, unlocking potential for growth, innovation and collaboration.”

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA)’s recent investment of $1.76 billion into the energy sector underlines the urgent need for energy expansion in the region.

Devastating droughts across Eastern and Southern Africa have set a context for why scenario planning is so vital, with the potential of dams regularly running dry. Bilateral and regional infrastructure will be critical to countering the impact, and to reduce dependence on dominant energy sources, The need for urgent grid infrastructure investment is just one of the topics to be discussed. Working collaboratively with the mining sector to support economic growth and its vision for a cleaner energy future is another.

“Having supported the mining sector in DRC for 14 years, we welcome this opportunity for the important conversations that will unlock opportunities in energy and infrastructure across Zimbabwe and Zambia, and power a sustainable future,” said Manoj Patil, Director of Mining Engineering Services, a Vinmart Group Company, and a sponsor of the summit.

Other topics set to drive change this November include creating an attractive energy investment destination and using innovative and profitable renewable solutions to meet universal access targets, benefitting industries and consumers. By bringing key energy players together, in one place, with one goal, the summit is set to drive projects in both countries more quickly to financial close and establish a clear pathway for risk mitigation.

It will connect Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Ministries, utilities, regulators and energy organisations, with international private sector stakeholders, institutional investors, private financiers, service and technology providers. DFIs and multinationals attending include the African Development Bank (AfDB), British International Investment (BII), FMO, Trade and Development Bank (TDB), Climate Fund Managers and Standard Bank.

They join the host of public sector leaders and stakeholders set to speak at the summit, most notably the Ministers from Zimbabwe and Zambia, the EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, and esteemed speakers from ZERA, Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), ZARENA, ZESA Holdings and RAEZ.

Speaking on behalf of Marsh, also a summit sponsor, Mortimer McKechnie, Senior Vice President, Energy & Power Leader, Africa, added: “This is an opportunity to come together, share experiences and think innovatively. Linking capital and mitigating risk can boost development for both countries, and Marsh is very excited to be part of this summit.”

Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4exb5Sh

Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/48O5KEV

Download image (3): https://apo-opa.co/4hNOvbd

About EnergyNet:

FACILITATING ENERGY INVESTMENT IN FAST-GROWING ECONOMIES – EnergyNet has produced investment forums and executive dialogues for Africa and Latin America’s power sectors for the last 25 years – in Europe, the USA, Asia and across Africa and Latin America.

We work with governments and national utilities to facilitate investment summits where credible international investors can build relationships with public sector stakeholders to advance access to power.

Best known for the Africa Energy Forum, the longest-serving business development meeting place for senior-level decision makers in Africa’s power sector, other leading investment summits we provide strategic perspectives on the investment landscape and project preparation include the Tanzania Energy Cooperation Summit, H2 Africa, Offshore Technology Africa, Powering Africa Summit, Latin American Energy Forum and Latin American & Caribbean Gas Conference and Exhibition. YES! Youth Energy Summit and YES! Youth Energy Day are part of the portfolio, with a focus on creating a platform and network to boost the skills, connections and business readiness of a new generation of African energy leaders.

Having this focus on public and private sector partnerships provides us with a valuable lens through which we can offer independent perspectives and support the business development activities of companies from around the world operating in these fast-growing markets. Our team talks daily with stakeholders across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean to support these insights, so relationships and investor insights are our business and our passion.

Headquarters: London, UK

For further information, please visit our website https://EnergyNet.co.uk/