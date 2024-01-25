Ursamin CEO and Founder Joins Nashville Entrepreneur Center 2024 Project Healthcare Cohort

Project Healthcare Program Shines with Record of Fostering Innovation in Healthcare

FAYETTEVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Ursamin, an emerging healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the field of care coordination for multiple chronic disease patients, has been selected to join the Nashville Entrepreneur Center 2024 Project Healthcare Cohort.

The 2024 Project Healthcare Cohort is a six-month program that will unite 17 forward-thinking founders and executives for an entrepreneurial bootcamp. This is followed by a rigorous curriculum, led by experienced leaders, and supported by a healthcare network essential for fostering innovation in the healthcare industry. By providing such resources, the program aims to enhance participants' prospects of achieving success in their endeavors.

"I'm thrilled to be selected by Project Healthcare as a member of their 2024 Cohort," said Shannon Aylesworth, CEO and Founder of Ursamin. "Project Healthcare provides a terrific opportunity for Ursamin to immerse ourselves with thought leaders across the healthcare industry, combined with a unique approach to collaboration that supports startups in healthcare throughout their growth."

Project Healthcare is part of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC), a nonprofit helping to drive Nashville's economy by increasing the likelihood of success for entrepreneurs. The Project Healthcare program's total lifetime equity raised amounts to $38.5M. Now entering its seventh year, Project Healthcare, led by Chairman Eric Thrailkill, continues to forge influential connections, cementing its mission to develop the ecosystem in support of founders and entrepreneurs of healthcare services and healthtech companies.

As noted in the Project Healthcare press release (1/11/24) announcing the 2024 Cohort, "Nashville is known as the most innovative healthcare community in the U.S. We take pride in contributing to this thriving collection of industry leading healthcare and health technology companies that has been developed over the past five decades…."

About Ursamin

Ursamin is a care coordination platform (CCP ) that uses technological advancements to automate the location, identification, and consolidation of information at the individual patient level. By empowering providers and caregivers with a platform that streamlines the operational workflows, small adjustments can make a large impact on patient outcomes and administrative burden. Learn more at ursamin.com.

