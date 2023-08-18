US Calls for Ceasefire in South Darfur

The US Administration called on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to stop the renewed fighting that led to deaths and destruction in Nyala, South Darfur, and other populated areas.Spokesperson for Department of State Matthew Miller…

Spokesperson for Department of State Matthew Miller said in a press release carried by Al Hurra TV that the US was particularly concerned about reports of indiscriminate shelling by both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces, which has caused civilian casualties.

Civilians should not pay the ultimate price for the warring parties' unreasonable actions, and both sides should comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relating to the protection of civilians, he said.

Source: Qatar News Agency