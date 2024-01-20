US Hispanic Christian Organizations and Leaders Represent Over 230,000 Churches and Millions of Followers in Solidarity With Israel and the Jewish Community

The Philos Project, an organization dedicated to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East, has facilitated for this group of leaders to sign a joint statement expressing their solidarity and friendship with the Jewish community.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / In response to the horrific massacre of innocent Israeli families by Hamas on October 7, more than a dozen Hispanic Christian organizations and leaders, representing over 230,000 churches in the United States and millions of US Hispanics, have joined forces to condemn the surge of violent Jewish hatred around the world. Led by The Philos Project, an organization dedicated to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East, these leaders have signed a joint statement expressing their solidarity and friendship with the Jewish community.









The joint statement emphasizes the condemnation of hate and violent incitement, exacerbated by Nazi symbols and antisemitic euphemisms used by some pro-Hamas rioters. The signatories reject such actions and stand united to ensure the safety and protection of Jewish individuals in Western societies.

Notable signees of the joint statement include National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Reformed Church in America, National Hispanic Pastors Alliance, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, South Central Hispanic District of the Assemblies of God, Confraternidad Latina de Pastores, Cathedral of Faith, Harper Collins Christian Publishing, Lifeway Global, Altar7, Asociación Glocal de Comunicadores, One for Israel, and Latino Coalition for Israel. To view the full statement and list of signatories, visit www.philoslatino.com/declaration

Jesse Rojo, the Director of Philos Latino for The Philos Project, emphasized, "Antisemitism is an attack on all of us and an affront to the very values we hold dear and which we plan to defend." He added, "No one should feel unsafe to be who they are or to practice what they believe."

As immigrants or descendants of immigrants, the signatories view the United States as a unique bastion of freedom rooted in the Hebraic tradition brought to the world by the Jewish people. The joint statement underscores the belief that an America without Jews is an America without a soul, highlighting the importance of seeing all human beings as created in the image of God, emphasizing the inherent value of every individual, regardless of race, culture, religion, or political persuasion. This principle extends to Palestinians, Israelis, and non-Israeli Jews.

Acknowledging theological and political differences, the signatories unite in a call for prayer for peace in Israel and Gaza and for the safety of Jewish people globally. They urge the church and all Christian Latinos and Hispanics to join in fasting and prayer until the remaining hostages are returned, to speak up against evil with good (Romans 12:21), and to defend the cause of those in need (Proverbs 31:8-9).

This joint statement signifies a powerful display of unity and support among diverse Hispanic Christian organizations and leaders, emphasizing the shared commitment to combating antisemitism and promoting peace during global challenges.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gloria Garcés

gloria@philosproject.org

+1.786.236.5786

Contact Information

Josefa Gonzalez

Director of Communications

josefa@philosproject.org

Rebeca Cruz

Philos Latino Associate

becky@philosproject.org

9732813553

Related Files

Philos Joint Statement Press Release.docx

SOURCE: The Philos Project

View the original press release on newswire.com.