New york: The main stock indices on Wall Street closed on a high note at the end of the trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 288.73 points, or 0.7 percent, reaching 42,052.19. According to Qatar News Agency, the broader S and P 500 index gained 23.35 points, or 0.4 percent, closing at 5,728.80. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index, which focuses on technology stocks, climbed 144.77 points, or 0.8 percent, ending the session at 18,239.92.