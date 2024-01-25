Veritas Prime Celebrates Successful Launch of Full-Service Contact Center

Leading Tech-Enabled HR Company Enhances SAP HXM Experience for Clients

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Veritas Prime, a prominent tech-enabled HR company specializing in SAP HXM, proudly announces the successful launch of its latest offering - a comprehensive Contact Center based out of their headquarters in Orlando, FL. This innovative service is seamlessly integrated into Veritas Prime's suite of tech-enabled solutions, providing clients with a cutting-edge HR contact center experience.

The Contact Center, launched on January 1st, has already begun making waves by supporting over 3,000 employees for its first client, processing 1,200 inquiries since launch. This marks a significant milestone for Veritas Prime, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional HR solutions to its clientele.

Key Features of Veritas Prime's Contact Center:

Embedded Experience: The Contact Center is seamlessly integrated into Veritas Prime's existing tech-enabled services, providing a unified HR experience for clients and their employees, from Level 0 through Level 3 support.

Comprehensive Support: Clients can now leverage a full-service Contact Center that offers expert assistance and support for HR-related queries, ensuring a seamless and efficient employee experience.

Scalability: The Contact Center is designed to scale alongside the growth of clients' organizations, catering to the needs of small to enterprise-level businesses.

"We are thrilled to introduce our state-of-the-art Contact Center as part of our HR ecosystem offering. The seamless integration and top-notch support will fill a current gap in the SAP HR market, where our customers will have a one stop shop for HR technology related support, significantly reducing unnecessary integrations and delays with third party providers," said Mike Pappis, Managing Partner.

About Veritas Prime, LLC

Veritas Prime, guided by the principles of "Truth and Excellence," is unwaveringly committed to delivering unparalleled service to our clients. As a leading consulting firm specializing in Human Experience Management (HXM) technology, particularly SAP SuccessFactors software, we excel in a range of services beyond Human Capital Management (HCM) implementations. Our expertise extends to project advisory, support, and product development, positioning Veritas Prime as a distinguished SAP service partner, build partner, and sell partner.

In late 2023, Veritas Prime earned the prestigious distinction of "Mid Market Partner of the Year." This recognition underscores our proven proficiency and competencies in HR cloud solutions, demonstrated through the training and certification of our team members, successful project experiences, a track record of customer satisfaction (as attested by our clients), and the submission of comprehensive business development plans.

In addition to their U.S. locations, Veritas Prime has operations in Peru, UK, and India.

www.veritasprime.com

