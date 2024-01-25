Weddings Cement the Strong Foundation of World of Concrete 50th Anniversary

50 years solid, WOC officiates a legendary show for a legendary year, celebrating not one but two newlywed couples of concrete.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / World of Concrete, the annual must-go-to construction spectacle known to gather tens of thousands of concrete construction and masonry professionals from around the world, today announces an official wedding ceremony during its 50 th anniversary event in Las Vegas.

The bride and groom, Patricia and James Estrada, officially tied the knot on Wednesday, January 24, at 12 p.m. in the grand entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center. James, a long-time visitor of the World of Concrete, attends the event each year to learn the latest techniques and advancements in the trade and meet like-minded professionals. The couple was married by celebrity MobileMinister, Roland August, who officiated the intimate ceremony, joined by their family and enthusiastic World of Concrete bystanders. Estrada was gifted a lifetime membership on behalf of World of Concrete to commemorate his legacy with the show.

"I've been married to concrete for 30 years, so it was finally time I married Patricia," James Estrada teases on his dedicated commitment to his profession and his life partner. "It felt like the right moment and right place to share the blessings my career has provided."

New to World of Concrete, another couple wed in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 22, and stopped by the Las Vegas Convention Center to collect their registration badges and take photos in spirit of the journey that brought the pair together. Traveling all the way from Australia, Melissa and Karl met working together at a construction firm back home. Melissa, first time attendee to WOC, was selected to attend this year's show based on her 15 years of dedication to her company. Karl, a second-time attendee, sparked the idea to mark their union during the trip.

A platform for gathering, The World of Concrete stands for camaraderie across concrete, construction and masonry as professionals convene from near and far every year for three days of exhibits and four days of education. Aiming to provide the most up-to-date education, resources and information for the dynamic industry to support growth and development, key pillars to the event's longevity is recognition and celebration of the people who comprise the trade.

"The year's festivities are a true testament of what World of Concrete means to this community," emphasizes Jackie James, Vice President of World of Concrete. "It is inspiring to witness first-hand the connections that are made year after year at the show. Touching lives, fostering meaningful impact, creating memories is what we strive for. Our mission is to always serve the hard-working members of this global industry as we find new ways to unite to share experiences and learnings."

World of Concrete takes place January 23-25, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. World of Concrete will return to Las Vegas January 21-23 (Education 20-23), 2025.

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for details.

