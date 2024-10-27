Winners of 4th Qatar Global Award for Dialogue Among Civilizations Announced

Doha: Qatar University (QU) announced Sunday the results of the fourth session of the Qatar Global Award for Dialogue Among Civilizations, which is organized by the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Qatar University, represented by the ISESCO Chair at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, under the theme "Science Dialogue: Towards a Civilized Framework for Knowledge Integration." A research on the dialogue of knowledge and cultures and the construction of social sciences: from civilizational experience to overcoming the contemporary crisis for Dr. Medhat Maher from Egypt won the second place of the prize. It was unanimously agreed by the members of the Scientific Committee and the members of the external jury to withhold the first prize given the lack of research that achieved the standards of excellence worthy of the value and prestige of the prize, symbolically and materially. A research on the theoretical and practical foundations for science dia logue and knowledge integration: a study of its systems, inferences, and periodizations for Dr. Younes Al Khamlichi from Morocco won the third place. This came during a rigorous evaluation phase by local and international scientific arbitration committees, according to specific criteria that focused on originality, quality of content, and depth of analysis. On this occasion, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at QU Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al Ansari commended the efforts made by the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in supporting the Qatar Global Award for Dialogue among Civilizations. He noted that working with this entity is an extension of a long partnership since the committee decided that the topic of civilizational dialogue should be an academic topic studied in universities and research conducted on it, as this partnership has yielded various achievements. Dr. Al Ansari noted the role played by the award in promoting the values of civi lized dialogue. He pointed out the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the College of Sharia and the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said that this award is only one result of the fruitful and continuous cooperation with the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations, as it began years ago with limited efforts, but due to the great demand for it, its scope was expanded to become every two years and with a rewarding value, which made it more distinctive and more accurate in selecting research. For his part, HE Secretary-General of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations Ambassador Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sada praised the expansion of the scope of the award to include international interest and participation from outside Qatar, as it was promoted in various international events. He voiced his hope for the continuation and strengthening of this cooperation through future initiatives and programs, which contribute to enhancing Qatar's image as a global center for dialogue and understanding between cultures and civilizations. In turn, head of the ISESCO Chair for Alliance of Civilization Dr. Ezzedine Mamiche indicated that the theme of the 4th session of the Qatar Global Award for Dialogue Among Civilizations is of great importance as it revolves around education under the title "Science Dialogue: Towards a Civilized Framework for Knowledge Integration," which enhances mutual understanding among various scientific disciplines. Mamiche pointed out that this session of the award was distinguished not only by the quality and importance of the topic but also by the extent of the wide participation from different countries of the world. The Scientific Committee received 146 research papers from 20 countries, and 21 research papers were reviewed and studied in the final stage. The total number of words in them was more than one hundred thousand words, and they went through precise stages of arbitration by two local and international com mittees. This session was designed to achieve a set of pivotal objectives, including developing education as a means of human rapprochement away from religious or ethnic classifications, as well as exploring the integration between sciences and knowledge and working to apply it in educational curricula. On the other hand, the ISESCO Chair for Alliance of Civilization at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at QU announced the launch of the conference 'Andalusian civilizational heritage: from foundation to contemporary transformations,' which will be held in Granada, Spain, from Nov. 6-8, 2024, at the University of Granada, with the participation of researchers and academics from around the world. The conference, which will be organized in cooperation with six local and international entities, aims to activate cultural diplomacy and enhance understanding of the Andalusian legacy and the influence of Islamic civilization on the world, with a focus on the role of Andalusia in the development of science a nd knowledge. The conference will be attended by 32 researchers from 17 countries from around the world, where various topics will be discussed through six scientific sessions, with the aim of studying the transformations in the interaction with the Andalusian heritage, understanding Spanish Orientalism, working to dismantle stereotypes in the Western mentality towards Islamic civilization, and finding ways to activate the shared civilizational memory in a way that enhances cultural relations between Islamic and Western civilizations and strengthens relations between Spain and Qatar in the cultural and scientific fields and elevates the subject of civilizational dialogue to new areas.