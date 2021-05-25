XCMG Delivers Super Order of 100 Units of LW500FN Wheel Loaders to BRI Countries in Southeast Asia.

XUZHOU, China, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE:000425) sent off more than 100 units of the LW500FN wheel loader by late April to Southeast Asia to aid in the construction of grain silos in various local markets in the region.

The LW500FN wheel loader is a 5-ton model that excels in high performance, service longevity and structural endurance. It operates with a 15.8-ton digging force and a 15.6-ton traction force for different operating situations. The model has a 1,274mm long dumping reach for sufficient space and a 2,900mm wheelbase that guarantees reliability.

Built with a heavy-duty load design with the front and rear frames in a box-type layout, the LW500FN runs at an 11.5 km/hour operational speed incorporated with rapid shoveling. The adjustable, load-sensing steering with a small turning radius provides flexibility and efficiency.

The client is a Chinese company with overseas business operations, and XCMG has been its top pick from the start. The company has previously purchased over 20 units of XCMG loaders and spoke highly of the quality, performance and cost efficiency.

“From a business perspective, profit is the primary goal of our customers. That is, getting more done with less money, but this certainly doesn’t mean that customers would compromise on equipment quality. On the contrary, overseas construction projects have stricter requirements for the machineries’ functionality and performance,” said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

The customers’ recognition of the XCMG brand comes from the ‘Advanced and Endurable’ quality as well as its comprehensive service, 24-hour support, efficient spare parts support and on-site engineers offering training locally.

To cope with the harsh construction environment and serious wearing of the parts, XCMG has customized and reinforced more than 100 units of LW500FN loaders with an improved chassis protection function, providing comprehensive solutions throughout the entire life cycle of the loaders.

“As the number one Chinese exporter of loaders, XCMG will continue to lead in the international market, ceaselessly strengthening our products and technological advantages while adhering to a user-centered philosophy to create value for the customers,” said Wang.

