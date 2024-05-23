12 martyrs in two days – a martyr succumbed to his injury in Jenin

Jenin - Ma'an - This Thursday morning, a young man was martyred as a result of the wounds he sustained last evening in Jenin. The occupation army withdrew after its aggression against the city and camp of Jenin the past two days. The director of Al-Razi Hospital, Fawaz Hammad, announced the death of the young man, Mustafa Ibrahim Musa Jabareen (30 years old), as a result of the wounds he sustained yesterday evening in Jenin. With the martyrdom of the young man, Jabarin, the death toll in the city of Jenin and its camp since the start of the occupation's aggression last Tuesday morning has risen to 12 martyrs, including four children, a teacher, and a doctor. Source: Maan News Agency