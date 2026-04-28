Al Sadd Crowned Champions of 2025-2026 Doha Bank Stars League

Doha: Al Sadd lifted the prestigious Falcon Shield a third successive time and 19th overall as they beat Al Shamal 3-2 in the title-deciding showdown final-week match of the 2025-2026 season Doha Bank Stars League at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday. According to Qatar News Agency, the goals for Al Sadd came from Akram Afif in the 20th minute, Roberto Firmino in the 22nd minute, and Paulo Otavio in the 68th minute. For Al Shamal, Baghdad Bounedjah scored in the 65th minute, with Jeison Murillo finding the net via a penalty in the 85th minute. Al Shamal, chasing their maiden Qatar league title, faced a setback when they were reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute. Abdessamed Bounacer received a direct red card for fouling an onrushing Afif, which significantly impacted their chances. Al Sadd concluded the season with 45 points from 22 games, while Al Shamal ended on 40 points. Al Shamal needed a win to become champions but were first struck by Afif's shot, which deflected off a defender's boot, deceivin g goalkeeper Babacar Seck. Firmino quickly doubled Al Sadd's lead, assisted by Claundinho's cross, scoring while unmarked to the delight of fans at the packed stadium. Al Shamal's hopes were momentarily lifted when Bounedjah scored, beating the advancing Meshaal Barsham to make it 1-2. However, Otavio's left-footed shot inside the box restored Al Sadd's two-goal advantage, bringing the score to 3-1. A late penalty awarded to Al Shamal, following a foul by an Al Sadd player near the goal line, allowed Murillo to reduce the deficit to 3-2. However, this came too late for Al Shamal to alter the outcome.