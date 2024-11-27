24th World Military Equestrian Show Jumping Championships Launches in Doha.

Doha: The 24th World Military Equestrian Show Jumping Championships commence tomorrow and will run until November 30. It will be hosted at the Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab, featuring participation from 15 countries. The event is organized by the Military Sports Federation under the International Military Sports Council (CISM) with the slogan "Friendship through Sport," in collaboration with Al Shaqab, a Qatar Foundation member. According to Qatar News Agency, the organizing committee conducted a technical meeting on Tuesday with the knights from participating countries. The session provided an overview of the championship system, point collection methods, competition course, and arena design. The meeting concluded with a draw to allocate horses to the knights. Qatar's team, including Major Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al-Thani, First Lieutenant Hamad Ali Al Attiyah, and First Lieutenant Salman Mohammed Al Emadi, participated in the technical meeting. The Qatari delegation is headed by Colonel Mohammed Ali Al Attiyah, with First Lieutenant Salem Mohammed Al Ahbabi as the team manager. The competition kicks off on Wednesday with a round at a height of 120/125 cm, continuing on the second day at the same height, accumulating points for each team. Competitions will pause on November 29 and resume on November 30 with two rounds at the same height, concluding with the calculation of points to determine the top three positions. Hosting the championship in Qatar underscores the International Military Sports Council's confidence in Qatar's organizational capabilities and its success in hosting international competitions. The tournament will have 15 countries participating, with each country fielding three riders. The championship follows a point collection system at a jumping height of 120-125 cm. The 24th edition marks another milestone in Qatar's pursuit to become an international sports and diplomacy hub, promoting unity, excellence, and cooperation globally. Major Khalid Hamad Al Attiyah, the tournament director, confirmed that all preparations are complete for the competition's start on Wednesday. With all delegations arriving and the draw and technical meeting held in an ideal atmosphere, the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab is set for the knights' journey to collect points and aim for top positions.