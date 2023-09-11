39th Executive Committee of Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments Meets in Doha

The executive committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments held its 39th meeting in Doha this evening, headed by HE Shura Council Secretary General, President of the Association Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala.

The meeting discussed holding a supplementary vote for the executive committee, after a member position became vacant. The committee also discussed amending the Association's internal regulations and articles of association, as well as the competency guidelines of Arab parliaments' Secretaries-General, to be presented to the general assembly meeting on Tuesday. Furthermore, the executive committee discussed changing the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments' logo, in addition to other items on the agenda.

The executive committee meeting was namely attended by: HE Vice President of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments Ahmed Manna, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Safwan Bashir, and Secretary-General of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Abdirahman Mohamed.

The executive committee's meeting will be followed by the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, which will begin tomorrow.

Source: Qatar News Agency