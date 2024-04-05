4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York City

Washington: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New York City on Friday, causing buildings to shake in an area rarely affected by significant seismic activity. The authorities stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was near the White House Station in the state of New Jersey, at a depth of 4.7 kilometers. The New York City Police Department reported no damages, while the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden received a briefing on the earthquake, which was felt by residents of New Jersey and New York, and is in contact with his team monitoring potential effects. The Federal Aviation Administration informed airlines of the expectation of flight suspensions to New York City airports due to the earthquake, with delays ranging from 30 to 45 minutes. Some flights destined for New York were diverted to other airports, according to FlightAware tracking website, while the FAA stated that air traffic operations would resume as soon as possible. Source: Qatar News Agencyi